The Real Reason Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Haven't Tried For Baby No. 2

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt got married in November 2008 and welcomed their first child, a son they named Gunner, in October 2017. Since that time, Speidi fans have been wondering if the couple planned on having another baby, giving Gunner a little brother or sister, but, so far, that hasn't happened. Back in July 2019, Heidi told Page Six that she and Spencer were planning their second pregnancy around their filming schedule for "The Hills." "I asked MTV when would be the best time [to get pregnant] and they said, 'Right around January!' That's when I wanted it anyway, so it works out perfectly, because we're not filming," she told the outlet.

In February 2021, rumors that Heidi was pregnant circulated after some fans thought they spotted her sporting a baby bump. Heidi took to social media to clear up any rumors — and to confirm that she wasn't with child. "No I am not pregnant yet. Just a little overweight," she tweeted. And while it seems clear that Heidi and Spencer want to have another baby, there is apparently a reason that they have waited. Keep reading to find out what's really going on.