The Real Reason Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Haven't Tried For Baby No. 2
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt got married in November 2008 and welcomed their first child, a son they named Gunner, in October 2017. Since that time, Speidi fans have been wondering if the couple planned on having another baby, giving Gunner a little brother or sister, but, so far, that hasn't happened. Back in July 2019, Heidi told Page Six that she and Spencer were planning their second pregnancy around their filming schedule for "The Hills." "I asked MTV when would be the best time [to get pregnant] and they said, 'Right around January!' That's when I wanted it anyway, so it works out perfectly, because we're not filming," she told the outlet.
In February 2021, rumors that Heidi was pregnant circulated after some fans thought they spotted her sporting a baby bump. Heidi took to social media to clear up any rumors — and to confirm that she wasn't with child. "No I am not pregnant yet. Just a little overweight," she tweeted. And while it seems clear that Heidi and Spencer want to have another baby, there is apparently a reason that they have waited. Keep reading to find out what's really going on.
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's decision to try for another baby was affected by the coronavirus pandemic
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have been talking about having another baby, but the couple disagreed on the timing, according to a virtual interview they did with Us Weekly in May 2021. "We were on such different pages. Heidi was willing to [get] pregnant during the pandemic. ... And I was, like, hearing stories about dads having to wait outside of the building. They'd come in for, like, two minutes. Just the idea to me ... I didn't want to do that. It felt like a sci-fi movie," Spencer told the outlet. "That was a hard conversation to have. Still, Heidi wishes we'd been able to do that. And I'm still glad we didn't. ... It was so magical the first time with our miracle baby, Gunner," he added.
Heidi told Us Weekly that she and Spencer ultimately decided to wait out the pandemic, but admitted they kept "waiting and waiting" — until recently. She revealed that the two started trying for another baby about five months ago. "I think that everything happens for a reason, and I've just kept it in prayer that the right time will happen," she said. "It's challenging because the first time we tried with Gunner, I got pregnant right away. Things change. It's intense," she explained.