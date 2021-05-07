Expert Gives Meghan Markle's Book A Scathing Review
It may be hard for those of us in the States to believe, but there is a pretty vocal group of British royalists and royal commentators in the United Kingdom who are decidedly not fans of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex (Yes, there are more than just Piers Morgan). One particularly vocal Meghan critic is royal biographer Angela Levin, author of "Harry: Conversations With the Prince."
Following Meghan and Prince Harry's memorable interview with Oprah Winfrey, for instance, Levin claimed that Harry looked like "a shell of himself" (via Us Weekly) and that he was being silenced by his wife. On social media and in interviews, Levin has accused Meghan of lying and attention-seeking, called the couple "obsessed" with global coverage (per The Mirror), and has even hinted that their marriage may not last.
Now that Meghan has published "The Bench", a children's book about father-son relationships, it should come as no surprise that Levin had an opinion about that as well.
The expert calls the book 'dull'
Royal expert and biographer Angela Levin has made no secret of her dislike of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, which apparently extends even to her new children's book, "The Bench."
"Children's books are directed at children," Levin said on True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat (via Express). "They like elephants, they like nasty tigers. They do not want a lecture about how different your relationship is with your father, whatever level of society you are at."
The book, which started as a Father's Day poem Meghan wrote to Harry after the birth of their son Archie, tells the story of bonds between fathers and sons from diverse backgrounds, told through a mother's eyes.
Levin, who it should be noted is not a children's educator nor a children's book editor, attacked the book's subject matter as boring to children. "This is a book for adults, not for children. Children are not interested in being told all of that," she said, adding, for good measure, "Also, it is a very dull cover."