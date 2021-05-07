Expert Gives Meghan Markle's Book A Scathing Review

It may be hard for those of us in the States to believe, but there is a pretty vocal group of British royalists and royal commentators in the United Kingdom who are decidedly not fans of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex (Yes, there are more than just Piers Morgan). One particularly vocal Meghan critic is royal biographer Angela Levin, author of "Harry: Conversations With the Prince."

Following Meghan and Prince Harry's memorable interview with Oprah Winfrey, for instance, Levin claimed that Harry looked like "a shell of himself" (via Us Weekly) and that he was being silenced by his wife. On social media and in interviews, Levin has accused Meghan of lying and attention-seeking, called the couple "obsessed" with global coverage (per The Mirror), and has even hinted that their marriage may not last.

Now that Meghan has published "The Bench", a children's book about father-son relationships, it should come as no surprise that Levin had an opinion about that as well.

