How Kaley Cuoco Really Feels About A Big Bang Theory Reunion
Actor Kaley Cuoco's most well-known role is Penny on the wildly successful CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory." The decision to join the cast in 2007 really paid off for her. The show became one of CBS' hit sitcoms, with the Toronto Sun even calling it "the biggest comedy." Cuoco also became one of the highest-paid actors at the time, alongside co-stars Johnny Galecki and Jim Parsons, with each of them earning $1 million per episode since 2014, reported the BBC.
When the beloved, nerd-centric show ended in 2019, Cuoco was "freaking out" about her past being compared to her future. "If I can accept that nothing will compare to that, I can't control what other people are gonna say about me," she told Insider. "...But I knew my next project was gonna be for me." Since "The Big Bang Theory," Cuoco has founded her own production company, Norman Productions, and she has gone on to executive produce and star in the leading role of HBO original and critically-acclaimed show "The Flight Attendant," reported Variety. "Was I able to reinvent myself overnight, and they've totally forgotten about everything else?" she said about being labeled a "newcomer" after she was nominated for a Golden Globe for her latest project. "If they're willing to see me like that, I'm just laughing in the corner."
But she still has love for her original breakout show.
Kaley Cuocu is ready for a reunion episode
Even though Kaley Cuoco and her former "Big Bang Theory" castmates have moved on to other projects in their acting careers — Mayim Bialik stars in Fox's "Call Me Kat" and Jim Parsons starred in Ryan Murphy's Netflix miniseries "Hollywood" — there's still hope for a reunion. "I would definitely be open to some sort of reunion show," "The Flight Attendant" star told E! on May 6. "I can't wait for the 'Friends' one, and so I'm definitely open to doing one ourselves as well."
But the reunion doesn't have to happen just yet. Like Cuoco mentions, the "Friends" reunion is occurring 15 years after the series' finale, so "The Big Bang Theory" cast has some time to explore other roles and projects. "It does still feel like yesterday that we wrapped," Cuoco continued. "I think everyone is kind of trying out their new paths and seeing what their next project is, and I'm excited to see how everyone flourishes." Whenever "The Big Bang Theory" cast reunites, we'll be watching!