How Kaley Cuoco Really Feels About A Big Bang Theory Reunion

Actor Kaley Cuoco's most well-known role is Penny on the wildly successful CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory." The decision to join the cast in 2007 really paid off for her. The show became one of CBS' hit sitcoms, with the Toronto Sun even calling it "the biggest comedy." Cuoco also became one of the highest-paid actors at the time, alongside co-stars Johnny Galecki and Jim Parsons, with each of them earning $1 million per episode since 2014, reported the BBC.

When the beloved, nerd-centric show ended in 2019, Cuoco was "freaking out" about her past being compared to her future. "If I can accept that nothing will compare to that, I can't control what other people are gonna say about me," she told Insider. "...But I knew my next project was gonna be for me." Since "The Big Bang Theory," Cuoco has founded her own production company, Norman Productions, and she has gone on to executive produce and star in the leading role of HBO original and critically-acclaimed show "The Flight Attendant," reported Variety. "Was I able to reinvent myself overnight, and they've totally forgotten about everything else?" she said about being labeled a "newcomer" after she was nominated for a Golden Globe for her latest project. "If they're willing to see me like that, I'm just laughing in the corner."

But she still has love for her original breakout show.