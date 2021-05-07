Anna Faris Reveals She Felt Guilt After Her Son's Premature Birth

Anna Faris has always been considerably open about the grounded aspects of her 2018 divorce from Chris Pratt and subsequent co-parenting journey. On a May 3 episode of her podcast "Anna Faris Is Unqualified," the actor disclosed the emotional hardships following their 2017 separation, revealing, in addition to facing the challenge of co-parenting their son Jack, she felt herself at a loss of close confidants due to overly guarding her ups-and-downs with Pratt. "I think not having that stunted me in a lot of ways," Faris confessed. "I never talked about any issues."

Now engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett (she was first spotted with a "gigantic diamond ring" in November 2019, per TMZ), Faris told Laura Wasser's "Divorce Sucks!" podcast (via People) about her happiness for Pratt's engagement that year to Katherine Schwarzenegger. "Grudge-holding is not something that Chris and I do," she emphasized to Wasser, sharing a "fantasy idea" that she and Pratt would discuss of "do we all spend Christmas together? Do we all vacation together?"

Undeniably one of the most positive stories in Hollywood of co-parenting alongside Pratt, Faris also shared some previously undisclosed details of her journey following Jack's premature birth.