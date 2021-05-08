How Jinger Duggar Reacted When She Learned Of Her Grandma's Tragic Drowning
It has been almost two years since the Duggar family of "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On" fame suffered a tragic loss. The family matriarch, Jim Bob Duggar's mother Mary Duggar, slipped and fell into the pool and drowned, per People. She was 78 years old. Mary's daughter Deanna found her and called the authorities.
At the time, the Duggar family took to their collective Facebook page to announce Mary's death. "We are so sad to share that Grandma Duggar (Mary) passed away Sunday afternoon, June 9th, 2019. Mary Lester Duggar grew up in Farmington, Arkansas and was married almost 50 years to J.L. (Jimmy Lee) Duggar who preceded her in death," per People. The post went on to talk about Grandma Duggar's accomplishments in life and mentioned that her most important role of all was as grandma to her 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Now, Jinger Duggar is speaking out about the moment she found out her beloved grandmother had died. She has had a lot on her plate recently, as Jinger and her husband Jeremy have a new book out called, "The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God," per ChristianBook. The two also welcomed their second daughter, Evangeline, in November 2020 (per People). Now, Jinger is also opening up about how she reacted the day her grandmother died.
Jinger Duggar was in shock when she heard her grandmother had died
In Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo's new book, the "Counting On" star writes about the moment she learned her beloved grandmother had died. "My hand shook as I held my phone to my face. My legs had already given way beneath me, and I could feel the carpet of my friend's living room digging into my knees. I heard my mom's words, but they didn't make sense. They couldn't be true. There had to be some mistake," Jinger wrote (via People).
Mary Duggar had multiple strokes before her death, Jinger wrote. She continued, "But she hadn't died of natural causes or passed away peacefully in her sleep. Grandma Duggar drowned in her backyard pool. The thought of my beloved grandma dying in such a tragic way made me sick. I couldn't even speak the words as Jeremy consoled me and asked what had happened."
Jinger posted a poignant tribute to her grandmother on Instagram the day after her tragic death, writing, "Yesterday, this precious woman went home to be with Jesus. Our hearts are broken, yet at peace, knowing that she is now in glory with her Savior." Jinger continued, "She was the best grandma, counselor, friend, woman of faith, bargain shopping buddy, McDonald's fish sandwich lovin' lady, who was always up for an adventure — whether across town or across the world! She loved the Lord more than anything, and thus shared the hope of Jesus Christ with everyone who crossed her path..."