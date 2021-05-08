How Jinger Duggar Reacted When She Learned Of Her Grandma's Tragic Drowning

It has been almost two years since the Duggar family of "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On" fame suffered a tragic loss. The family matriarch, Jim Bob Duggar's mother Mary Duggar, slipped and fell into the pool and drowned, per People. She was 78 years old. Mary's daughter Deanna found her and called the authorities.

At the time, the Duggar family took to their collective Facebook page to announce Mary's death. "We are so sad to share that Grandma Duggar (Mary) passed away Sunday afternoon, June 9th, 2019. Mary Lester Duggar grew up in Farmington, Arkansas and was married almost 50 years to J.L. (Jimmy Lee) Duggar who preceded her in death," per People. The post went on to talk about Grandma Duggar's accomplishments in life and mentioned that her most important role of all was as grandma to her 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Now, Jinger Duggar is speaking out about the moment she found out her beloved grandmother had died. She has had a lot on her plate recently, as Jinger and her husband Jeremy have a new book out called, "The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God," per ChristianBook. The two also welcomed their second daughter, Evangeline, in November 2020 (per People). Now, Jinger is also opening up about how she reacted the day her grandmother died.