Why Did Drew Barrymore Go On A Date With Zac Efron And Vanessa Hudgens?

Of all the strange things to come out of Hollywood in the early 2000s, a triple date with Drew Barrymore, Zac Efron, and Vanessa Hudgens was not one we expected!

In an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," actor Hudgens reminisced about her relationship with former Disney pal Efron. The couple first met on the set of their hit movie series "High School Musical" in 2005, according to Us Weekly. The young Hollywood stars hit it off instantly and officially began dating in 2007.

"I could not have been more grateful to have that relationship at that time," Hudgens previously told The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter." "We kinda blew up. It was this massive phenomenon all of a sudden and [all] eyes were on me." Hudgens continued, "And it's just a really weird foreign thing to go through, and by being in a relationship, I feel like it kind of kept me stabilized and grounded, and I had someone to lean on who was going through it as well."

But, as it turns out, the young couple had one other person to lean on at the time... Drew Barrymore.