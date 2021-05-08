Why Did Drew Barrymore Go On A Date With Zac Efron And Vanessa Hudgens?
Of all the strange things to come out of Hollywood in the early 2000s, a triple date with Drew Barrymore, Zac Efron, and Vanessa Hudgens was not one we expected!
In an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," actor Hudgens reminisced about her relationship with former Disney pal Efron. The couple first met on the set of their hit movie series "High School Musical" in 2005, according to Us Weekly. The young Hollywood stars hit it off instantly and officially began dating in 2007.
"I could not have been more grateful to have that relationship at that time," Hudgens previously told The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter." "We kinda blew up. It was this massive phenomenon all of a sudden and [all] eyes were on me." Hudgens continued, "And it's just a really weird foreign thing to go through, and by being in a relationship, I feel like it kind of kept me stabilized and grounded, and I had someone to lean on who was going through it as well."
But, as it turns out, the young couple had one other person to lean on at the time... Drew Barrymore.
Drew Barrymore said Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens were 'so cute and cozy'
On an episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," host Drew Barrymore revealed she third-wheeled a date with Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron. "I was just thinking about, back in the day, we went to a Kings of Leon concert together, you, me and Zac Efron," said the "Charlie's Angels" actor. "And it was one of the funnest nights of my life."
Hudgens, of course, remembered the time Barrymore joined her and her boyfriend, adding, "Are you kidding me? It's like, still a story I tell to this day. That was such a wild time." Hudgens noted, "I remember being there and I was like, 'What's happening? This is so amazing.' You were so sweet."
Barrymore went on to joke how she "was literally [Vanessa] and Zac's third wheel," telling Hudgens, "You guys were so cute and cozy and I just had the best time."
The Disney couple dated for three years, from 2007 to 2010 (via Us Weekly), and, in an industry where relationships do no always end on amicable terms, it's nice to see that Hudgens can look back on that formative time with fond memories.