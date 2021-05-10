Bebe Rexha Has Anxiety Every Time She Goes To The Studio. Here's Why

Bebe Rexha is no stranger to keeping it real, and she did exactly that in her latest cover story for EUPHORIA. magazine.

The singer, who recently just dropped her second album, "Better Mistakes," opened up about her journey to self-love and self-acceptance. "I always wanted to be that perfect, pretty, fit, skinny girl and I always felt like sh*t on red carpets," the "Die For a Man" hitmaker said. "Even when I look back on stuff now, I know I look f**king sick and amazing. I look amazing! But at the time, I felt not good enough on every red carpet."

"We want people to like us and think we're good-looking, but I don't give a f**k as much anymore," Rexha continued. "I'm not starving myself, and if somebody has a problem with that, I'll be like, 'Okay, well then f**k you, I'll find somebody else that wants to work with me just the way that I am.' I'm not dealing with abusive sh*t anymore."

Rexha's career has gone from strength to strength and has seen the award-winning star work with an impressive range of names. However, she revealed that just the act of going into the studio can be incredibly difficult. Keep reading to find out what she had to say.