Bebe Rexha Has Anxiety Every Time She Goes To The Studio. Here's Why
Bebe Rexha is no stranger to keeping it real, and she did exactly that in her latest cover story for EUPHORIA. magazine.
The singer, who recently just dropped her second album, "Better Mistakes," opened up about her journey to self-love and self-acceptance. "I always wanted to be that perfect, pretty, fit, skinny girl and I always felt like sh*t on red carpets," the "Die For a Man" hitmaker said. "Even when I look back on stuff now, I know I look f**king sick and amazing. I look amazing! But at the time, I felt not good enough on every red carpet."
"We want people to like us and think we're good-looking, but I don't give a f**k as much anymore," Rexha continued. "I'm not starving myself, and if somebody has a problem with that, I'll be like, 'Okay, well then f**k you, I'll find somebody else that wants to work with me just the way that I am.' I'm not dealing with abusive sh*t anymore."
Rexha's career has gone from strength to strength and has seen the award-winning star work with an impressive range of names. However, she revealed that just the act of going into the studio can be incredibly difficult. Keep reading to find out what she had to say.
Bebe Rexha chooses her collaborators very carefully
Bebe Rexha has quite the CV. Along with writing songs for Nick Jonas, Eminem, and Selena Gomez, she has also collaborated with the likes of Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Florida Georgia Line, and Travis Barker, to name a few. With that being said, Rexha admits that she is always anxious about going into the studio with people. "Every time I go in the studio, I always get so anxious," she told EUPHORIA. Magazine. "I have the worst anxiety ever, and that's why it's really important with who I work with. I have to feel like I'm safe."
Aside from needing to be in a safe space, Rexha explains that she won't just collaborate with any artist for the sake of it. "I love collaborating because I love taking my vibes and mixing it with somebody else's 'cause I feel like that's what makes the most interesting stuff," the "In The Name of Love" singer stated. "But I have to like their work, or their voice, or something they've done. And I just love the energy of collaboration. It's so much more exciting when you're performing a song with somebody else on stage." So when Rexha releases a song with another artist, it's more than just the music; it's a real relationship.