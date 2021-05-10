Why You'll Be Seeing More Of Laverne Cox On The Red Carpet

There are changes going on over at E! In early May, Giuliana Rancic exited the entertainment network after two decades. Now Laverne Cox is joining the network. Cox entered into a deal to host celebrity-centered specials. The actor, Emmy-winner, and LGBTQ+ advocate will interview the movers and shakers making news in Hollywood, per People.

Cox burst onto the scene in the role of Sophia Burset on the hit Netflix series "Orange Is the New Black." She is the first transgender person to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy in the acting category. She is the first transgender person to win a Daytime Emmy Award — for "Laverne Cox Presents: The T Word" in 2015, per IMDb. She is also the first transgender person to play a transgender character on CBS' "Doubt."

E! News issued a statement saying, "Laverne Cox is a risk taker, groundbreaking pioneer and a fashion tour de force As we continue to evolve the way we cover Hollywood's biggest nights, Laverne's passion for, and extensive knowledge of, the fashion community resonates with our audience and we look forward to seeing her shine on the other side of the velvet rope."