What's Really Going On With Colin Farrell And His Son?

Colin Farrell may be best-known for his acting, but he's been in the news for everything from his eyebrows to his stay in rehab. He also has made headlines for — and is happily open about — the fact that his son, James, has special needs. "The struggles of a child with special needs can be so brutal that they can tear at the very fabric of your heart," he explained in a 2017 interview with Today. "But the love shared and the pure strength and heroism observed is the needle and thread that mends all tears."

Farrell's son has Angelman syndrome, which is also known as AS, per the U.S. National Library of Medicine. It "is characterized by severe developmental delay or intellectual disability, severe speech impairment ... and/or tremulousness of the limbs," as well as "unique behavior with an apparent happy demeanor that includes frequent laughing, smiling, and excitability," per the outlet. Beyond that, "[m]icrocephaly and seizures are also common." To date, per Mayo Clinic, it has no cure.

While developmental delays caused by Angelman syndrome can be detected around six months of age and "the unique clinical features of AS ... manifest ... after age one," per the U.S. National Library of Medicine, Farrell's son may need his parents to care for him into his adult years. That's why the star has made this legal move.