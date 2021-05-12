Here's What To Expect From Heather Dubrow's Upcoming Series, Seven Year Stitch — Exclusive

According to Heather Dubrow, development on "Seven Year Stitch" had been going full speed ahead, "and then COVID hit. And it really is just not the kind of show that can be done in a pandemic." She explained, "It can't be done over Zoom. It really wouldn't have landed the way it should have. So we've been waiting for the world to open up a little bit. And now we've been given the green light to cast again. And so, it looks like full steam ahead, and we hope to be shooting this summer."

The premise for "Seven Year Stitch," explained Heather, finds them "taking couples who are in that precarious seven year-ish mark, where life has become routine and things start to not look so bright and shiny, and you start to think, 'What did I do? Is this doable, and do I want to be here?'"

"And we're taking those couples, and we're doing internal/external makeovers on them," Heather continued. "There's a cool twist, which I can't tell you, at the end of the show, but it's fun. It's funny. It's heartwarming. It's sad. I mean, it's everything you can possibly imagine. And we're really excited about it. I don't know if I'm allowed to say, but I know we have an air date." And if the premise of the show alone wasn't enough to be excited about, the excitement for the Dubrows is personal.