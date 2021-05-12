When Did Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Really Start Talking Again?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have reunited 17 years after breaking off their engagement. The actors have been spotted together on a few occasions over the past couple of weeks, before spending some time secluded away together at Affleck's home in Montana, according to People. "[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy," a source told the outlet. And while it's no secret that Lopez has kept in touch with a few of her exes, rumors that Lopez and Affleck are rekindling their romance have been kicked into high gear.

That said, many have started wondering about the timing of all of this, given the fact that Lopez broke things off with her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, in mid-April, according to Today. It was around that same time that J-Lo's cover story for the May issue of InStyle magazine was published online, and word that Affleck participated in the interview about his ex quickly went viral. Fans became instantly curious about why Affleck and Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony were interviewed for the feature, but not A-Rod, according to Page Six. So, were Affleck and Lopez talking while she was still engaged to Rodriguez? Keep reading to find out.