When Did Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Really Start Talking Again?
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have reunited 17 years after breaking off their engagement. The actors have been spotted together on a few occasions over the past couple of weeks, before spending some time secluded away together at Affleck's home in Montana, according to People. "[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy," a source told the outlet. And while it's no secret that Lopez has kept in touch with a few of her exes, rumors that Lopez and Affleck are rekindling their romance have been kicked into high gear.
That said, many have started wondering about the timing of all of this, given the fact that Lopez broke things off with her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, in mid-April, according to Today. It was around that same time that J-Lo's cover story for the May issue of InStyle magazine was published online, and word that Affleck participated in the interview about his ex quickly went viral. Fans became instantly curious about why Affleck and Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony were interviewed for the feature, but not A-Rod, according to Page Six. So, were Affleck and Lopez talking while she was still engaged to Rodriguez? Keep reading to find out.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reportedly exchanged emails while she was working in the Dominican Republic
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez weren't actually seen together until after Lopez ended things with Alex Rodriguez — and that tracks. "She didn't see Ben until it was over with Alex," a source told People. However, it sounds like the two started talking before Lopez's relationship with A-Rod was officially over. "Jennifer was in contact with Ben before she split from Alex," the source explained, adding that the two had "friendly conversations" and that "they didn't make a plan behind Alex's back that they would date."
According to TMZ, Affleck and Lopez started corresponding regularly while she was filming "Shotgun Wedding" in the Dominican Republic back in February. A source told the outlet that the two actors started emailing back and forth. The report claims that the emails weren't "just friendly" but that Affleck expressed a "longing for Jen" — and apparently, Lopez's emails also expressed feelings that went beyond friendship. "The emails also referenced J Lo's love for Ben's writing, and included a line about him being able to 'own her heart' with his pen," according to TMZ.