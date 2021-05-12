Why Rihanna's Fans Are Going Wild Over Her Latest Outfit

Rihanna and her jaw-dropping outfits always cause an internet frenzy, but her latest look seems to have spurred even wilder reactions. Taking to Instagram on May 11, Rihanna shared a picture of her new 'do while promoting her new Fenty Skin product. "touch dat BUTTA baby," she wrote in the caption. "one thing bout #BUTTADROP , it's gon give what's its s'pose to gave!!!"

The new Fenty Beauty product, an oil-based body cream, then launched the next day. "Butta Drop glides onto your body so effortlessly," Rihanna said about the product (via Fenty). "It's my favorite self-care moment because it's so pampering, so uplifting, so indulgent and so easy. I wanted skin to look vibrant and healthy and feel hydrated and nourished at the same time."

Despite Rihanna's glowing skin, it's the outfit that really caught her fans' attention. In the new picture, Riri rocks cornrow braids, a white crochet mini-dress, and a matching pair of $930 Bottega Veneta sandals. Her shoes, in particular, had fans speculating about a possible collaboration with another superstar known for breaking the internet (and recently causing a spike in Crocs sales).