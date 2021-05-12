How Jennifer Lopez Really Feels About A New Relationship With Ben Affleck
In case you haven't read the news, Jennifer Lopez spent some time with Ben Affleck in Montana. Affleck reportedly planned the trip to escape Los Angeles for a minute and "they have a strong connection," a source told People. "It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy."
J-Lo and Affleck spawned a media frenzy during their 2002 engagement and became known as "Bennifer," but they postponed their 2003 wedding and called it quits in January 2004. They never stopped caring for each other, however. "They have a lot of love for each other. They have always admired each other," according to another People source.
As for their Montana trip, the resort they stayed at is considered the "perfect backdrop for a romantic trip," according to Page Six. Affleck is a member of the Yellowstone Club and the former flames were able to enjoy the scenic views without the hustle and bustle of ski season. They supposedly took walks, swam in pools and enjoyed the hot tubs. Although the trip appeared romantic, a source said, "They are friends ... they've never not been."
Now that she's spent considerable time with Affleck, could this mountain getaway lead to something more? Keep reading for more details.
Jennifer Lopez could get back together with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez isn't closing the door on getting back together with Ben Affleck, according to People. She "is open to having a relationship" with him and "wants to spend as much time with Ben as possible to see where this could go." Although J-Lo and Affleck are seeing each other frequently, "they are certainly not making any plans about the future." Their trip to Montana seemed to be a success, with a source saying, "she had a great time with Ben." The person added, "She is happy with him and enjoys spending time with him."
Affleck hasn't officially commented about that Montana trip with J-Lo, but it seems that he still has a lot of love for her. He marveled at her success in a May 2021 InStyle magazine profile published the month prior, saying, "I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts."
He also gushed about her famous J-Lo glow, adding, "Where are you keeping the fountain of youth? Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I'm in my 40s ... at best?"