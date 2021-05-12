How Jennifer Lopez Really Feels About A New Relationship With Ben Affleck

In case you haven't read the news, Jennifer Lopez spent some time with Ben Affleck in Montana. Affleck reportedly planned the trip to escape Los Angeles for a minute and "they have a strong connection," a source told People. "It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy."

J-Lo and Affleck spawned a media frenzy during their 2002 engagement and became known as "Bennifer," but they postponed their 2003 wedding and called it quits in January 2004. They never stopped caring for each other, however. "They have a lot of love for each other. They have always admired each other," according to another People source.

As for their Montana trip, the resort they stayed at is considered the "perfect backdrop for a romantic trip," according to Page Six. Affleck is a member of the Yellowstone Club and the former flames were able to enjoy the scenic views without the hustle and bustle of ski season. They supposedly took walks, swam in pools and enjoyed the hot tubs. Although the trip appeared romantic, a source said, "They are friends ... they've never not been."

Now that she's spent considerable time with Affleck, could this mountain getaway lead to something more? Keep reading for more details.