Donald Trump Reacts To Liz Cheney Being Ousted

Donald Trump hasn't been afraid to speak his mind when it comes to Liz Cheney. And now that she's been voted out of her role within Republican leadership, the former president has taken the opportunity to gloat.

Cheney was ousted from the position of House Republican Conference chair following "an overwhelming vote" on May 12, according to The Hill. The Republican party has largely turned against her since February — when she beat a similar vote, per the outlet — due to her criticism of Trump and his claims of election fraud. "You can't have a conference chair who recites Democrat talking points," Jim Jordan, Ohio congressman and Trump ally, said after the vote, per The Washington Post. According to CNN, the decision only took 16 minutes. Cheney has refused to waiver on her opinions about the former president since crossing party lines to vote in favor of his second impeachment.

"Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar. I will not participate in that," the Wyoming Republican representative said in a floor speech the evening before the vote, according to CNN. "Our election was not stolen. And America has not failed." Cheney also told reporters, per The Hill, that she will now do, "everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office." Well, here's what Trump had to say now that she's been ousted from her position.