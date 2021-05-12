Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Reveals The Moment That 'Changed The World' During The Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding was one to remember, much like Kate Middleton and Prince William's. As fans will recall, the pair got married on May 19, 2018, at St. George's Chapel. It was a widely-televised event, and people from around the world couldn't stop talking about it. It was like, just for a moment, the entire world stopped and watched the union between an American actor and British royalty. Just the thought of watching it over again sends chills down our spines.

However, in March 2021, Meghan shared a bombshell revelation in an interview with Oprah (yes, that interview). She told the talk show host that she and Harry had actually wed three days before their televised ceremony, which most people were not aware of. "I was thinking about it, you know our wedding — three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that," she confessed, per CBS News. Meghan also noted that her televised wedding was a "spectacle is for the world," but the private ceremony was a "union for us."

Let's look back at the wedding that we all saw with our very own eyes — and why Meghan's makeup artist said that one moment during the ceremony "changed the world."