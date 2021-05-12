Where Porsha Williams And Shamari DeVoe Stand Today

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porsha Williams and former castmate Shamari DeVoe are showing some love for each other on social media.

Porsha took to Instagram on May 12 to show a text Shamari sent her following her Simon Guobadia engagement news and proved that there is no animosity between the two former co-stars. "Hey Porsha! I pray all is well," the text from Shamari began. "I just wanted to check in on you to make sure you and I are good. I see there were a lot of things said about me liking your post and congratulating you on your new love," Shamari explained. Shamari turned some heads when she commented a red heart and heart eye emoji under Porsha's May 11 relationship announcement. She immediately commented again to clear the air, as seen in a screenshot shared on Monsters and Critics.

Shamari continued, "I wanted to be clear that I am supportive of you as a person, and hopefully there isn't any social media misunderstanding between any of us." She closed the message by wishing Porsha and her family "the best." Porsha posted a screenshot of the message to her Instagram Story to thank the mother of two. "No love lost!" she wrote along with Shamari's Instagram handle and two kissing emojis. Shamari also shared the response to her own Story.

While the messages seem to show a fond friendship, some fans aren't too quick to believe that Porsha and Shamari are close at all. Here's why.