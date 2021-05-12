Why Doesn't Seth Rogen Want Kids?

We saw Seth Rogen portray a stoner-turned-doting father once before in his 2007 breakout "Knocked Up," but don't expect life to imitate art in regards to kids. Seth Rogen and wife Lauren Miller do not want children, he told "The Howard Stern Show" on May 10. The "This Is the End" star married Miller, also an actor, in October 2011 — and in 2019, Us Weekly asked his parents, Sandy and Mark, about the prospects of mini-Seths running around.

"Well, they have a dog," Sandy told the outlet, adding, "We have grandchildren from our daughter, [Danya], so we're okay." Rogen's father was equally as Zen about leaving it the choice to his son, saying, "We try not to pressure them. We think they'll make the right decisions for themselves."

Rogen himself told fellow comedy star Dax Shepard on an August 2018 episode of the latter's "Armchair Expert" podcast that, at the time, he was open to the idea of a family. "It's an active conversation. It's something we talk about," Rogen divulged, even chiming in that he thinks fatherhood would suit him. "I honestly think I would be good at it. I have much stupider friends who are good parents," Rogen said with his iconic chuckle. So why doesn't the funnyman want kids anymore?