Colton Underwood Opens Up About His Past Experiences With Men

In April, "Bachelor" star Colton Underwood came out as gay during a "Good Morning America" appearance. Previously, the former professional football player appeared as the lead on the heterosexual dating show's 23rd season, in which his "hook" was that he was a virgin at 26.

In the emotional "GMA" interview, Colton sat down with Robin Roberts in which he disclosed that his struggle with his sexuality led to depression and thoughts of suicide. He added that though he'd been in a dark place at one point, he was now the "happiest and healthiest" he'd ever been. The announcement coincided with months of criticism for his behavior at the end of his relationship with Cassie Randolph.

Colton was widely applauded for his brave decision to come out, especially after spending time as a professional athlete in a traditionally less-than-accepting sport, and as the face of heterosexual dating show.

Weeks later, Colton is revealing more information about his coming out and his past experiences with men. Here's what we know.