Who Is Armie Hammer's New Rumored Girlfriend?

Armie Hammer seems to be trying to keep his new relationship out of the press, but he can only do so much to hide it. The actor is reportedly seeing a dental hygienist (instead of a Hollywood star like his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers). According to People, a source close to the situation shares that Hammer and his mystery woman have been quietly dating while the actor spends time in the Cayman Islands amid the rape allegations against him. "He is dating a dental hygienist on the island," the insider shared. "They were recently on a 'staycation' out East, the other side of the island from where they live." The source also added that the two seem to be "happy and comfortable" with one another.

In addition, the two have been rather social on the island. "They seem to have lots of friends, and she introduces him to any friends who haven't met him before when they are out," the same source shared. Another insider told Page Six that Hammer is a very "co-dependent" person and doesn't enjoy being alone. It's also reported that Chambers has been spending time on the tropical island amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She's there with the couple's daughter, Harper, and their son, Ford.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233 or TTY 1−800−787−3224. You can also find more information, resources, and support at www.thehotline.org.