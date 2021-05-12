38% Agree This Iconic Reality TV Show Moment Went Way Too Far
You heard it hear: Reality TV has become the gold standard of the small screen. Don't believe us? Take a look back on some of the most iconic TV moments in the past decade. From 90 Day Fiancé to Jersey Shore and The Real Housewives franchise, our favorite shows (and most memorable cultural moments) all come from the crazy and the cringe.
Yet some fans think there are certain jaw-dropping scenes that just went way too far. In other words, reality TV got *too* real. There's uncomfortable and then there's horrifically awkward. It's no wonder why some reality TV stars just couldn't cut it for too long. And yes, there are definitely some chilly daggers that have become memes, GIFs and Twitter statuses for fans.
So what eye-popping reality TV moments were just too much for audiences to handle? Keep scrolling to find out what scenes viewers can't rewatch without blushing or shaking their heads!
Majority of fans think this "Jersey Shore" moment was too cringe
Out of 581 responses, there are a handful of reality TV moments that just went way too far for fans. Only 9.47% of fans thought Stassi Schroeder slapping Kristen Doute on Vanderpump Rules was uncalled for. Well, both stars are no longer on the hit Bravo series after their racially insensitive actions resurfaced. For 14.8% of viewers, The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice's table flip heard 'round the world was shocking. Thankfully she has since buried the hatchet (er, silverware?) with former costar Danielle Staub.
A close third place was host Tyra Banks yelling at America's Next Top Model contestant Tiffany, followed by 20.83% of fans thinking Fear Factor's cow intestines scene was grueling to watch. Yet it was a certain moment from Jersey Shore that landed top place with 38.04% of audiences convinced it was way too far to show on television.
Viewers couldn't stomach watching Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi be punched in the face, resulting in her falling off a barstool, way back on the original series. Rightfully so! At least Snooki has come out on top. She even will make her triumphant return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation next season. All's well that ends well, it seems. But we're still staying glued to reality TV onscreen!