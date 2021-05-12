38% Agree This Iconic Reality TV Show Moment Went Way Too Far

You heard it hear: Reality TV has become the gold standard of the small screen. Don't believe us? Take a look back on some of the most iconic TV moments in the past decade. From 90 Day Fiancé to Jersey Shore and The Real Housewives franchise, our favorite shows (and most memorable cultural moments) all come from the crazy and the cringe.

Yet some fans think there are certain jaw-dropping scenes that just went way too far. In other words, reality TV got *too* real. There's uncomfortable and then there's horrifically awkward. It's no wonder why some reality TV stars just couldn't cut it for too long. And yes, there are definitely some chilly daggers that have become memes, GIFs and Twitter statuses for fans.

So what eye-popping reality TV moments were just too much for audiences to handle? Keep scrolling to find out what scenes viewers can't rewatch without blushing or shaking their heads!