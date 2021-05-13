Kris Jenner Reveals The Sentimental Gift She Gave Kim Kardashian On Her 40th Birthday
While the Kardashian/Jenner clan often shows off their love (and sometimes contempt) for one another online, their most endearing acts of affection are often behind closed doors. Kris Jenner recently revealed on the "At Home with Linda & Drew Scott" podcast the loving, yet "time-consuming" gift she gave Kim Kardashian on her 40th birthday.
Kim celebrated the milestone age with 30 friends on a fully rented private island in Polynesia, and according to Insider, the lavish affair could have cost upwards of $2 million. But it wasn't the splashy holiday which made this particular birthday for Kim so special. The KKW Beauty boss' family and friends sent her personal video messages on the big day, October 21, 2020, some of which included embarrassing stories about her, whereas others were of a more sentimental nature.
Kris, however, couldn't hold back the tears during her tribute when she expressed how "proud" she is of Kim and that she's her "whole world," per Yahoo! "You know how much I love you and how much I appreciate you. I think I'm just gonna have to write you a letter 'cause this isn't working." And that's exactly what the momager did. In order to fully articulate her feelings, Kris penned a "beautiful letter" for Kim that was 20 pages long.
Kris Jenner intends to give each of her six children a letter for their birthdays
Kris Jenner said that while she had previously written letters for Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner, Kim's took a "couple of hours." "I always thought I would write my kids a letter, but you know, it's really very time-consuming, because I write really long letters. And I hadn't written one in a really long time," she said (via People).
When it was Kris' birthday in November, Kim gushed about her mom on Instagram, thanking her for "love and guidance through the years." "So, when it was Kim's birthday, I sat down this past year and wrote her a really beautiful letter about how I felt about her. And I think it was like 20 pages long or something like that," Kris continued.
While she's "almost done with the six letters" — Rob and Khloé Kardashian are next — Kris provided some tidbits on the podcast about her letter-writing. "I just kind of started with their births, and said this was one of the six greatest days of my life, and kind of the place they hold in my heart. And then, I got into the different things in life that have meant so much to me and the special moments that I'll never forget." Kris then recommended everyone to write a letter for someone they love before it's too late.
While it's unclear whether Kris hand-wrote her letters, hopefully Kim's was typed — we can't imagine the scribbles it would have got to by the twentieth page!