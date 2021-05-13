Kris Jenner Reveals The Sentimental Gift She Gave Kim Kardashian On Her 40th Birthday

While the Kardashian/Jenner clan often shows off their love (and sometimes contempt) for one another online, their most endearing acts of affection are often behind closed doors. Kris Jenner recently revealed on the "At Home with Linda & Drew Scott" podcast the loving, yet "time-consuming" gift she gave Kim Kardashian on her 40th birthday.

Kim celebrated the milestone age with 30 friends on a fully rented private island in Polynesia, and according to Insider, the lavish affair could have cost upwards of $2 million. But it wasn't the splashy holiday which made this particular birthday for Kim so special. The KKW Beauty boss' family and friends sent her personal video messages on the big day, October 21, 2020, some of which included embarrassing stories about her, whereas others were of a more sentimental nature.

Kris, however, couldn't hold back the tears during her tribute when she expressed how "proud" she is of Kim and that she's her "whole world," per Yahoo! "You know how much I love you and how much I appreciate you. I think I'm just gonna have to write you a letter 'cause this isn't working." And that's exactly what the momager did. In order to fully articulate her feelings, Kris penned a "beautiful letter" for Kim that was 20 pages long.