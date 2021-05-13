Carrie Ann Inaba Split From Her Boyfriend. Here's What She Just Said About It
Carrie Ann Inaba just shared some heartbreaking news about her relationship status with her followers.
The former "Dancing With The Stars" judge has had a tumultuous year, and the shakeups keep piling on. For those who don't know, Inaba lives with a variety of conditions including lupus, Sjorgren's syndrome, fibromyalgia, and rheumatoid arthritis which have affected her well-being, per People. So, when Sheryl Underwood announced on "The Talk" that her co-host had tested positive for COVID-19 in December 2020, it was pretty serious.
In April, Inaba took a leave of absence from the long-running show to take care of her health. Even though Sharon Osbourne had just left "The Talk" and the show was undergoing some pretty significant changes, Inaba knew that she needed to put herself first. She tweeted a video that let her fans know why she needed some time away. She explained, "I wanted to let you know personally that I have decided to take a leave of absence from 'The Talk' to focus on my well-being." She continued that, "Health is the most important thing."
Now, it seems as if the multi-millionaire has been dealt another blow. Inaba tried to process her thoughts on her Instagram Stories and was candid about what she was going through.
Carrie Ann Inaba doesn't hold back
Carrie Ann Inaba found love with Fabien Viteri when their worlds collided while walking their dogs. They went Insta-official in September 2020, and per Parade, she called him a "wonderful human being." However, their journey was short, and Inaba revealed in May, via Us Weekly, "I am single. Again. I am also ... grateful for what was." She owned her feelings and what the relationship meant to her. She continued, "Confused. Uncertain of the future. Sad. Hopeful. Trying to allow the emotions. Trying to be strong, allowing myself space to cry and I will grow. And I will evolve. And I will survive this too. And I will honor that gift that it was."
In her Instagram stories, Inaba posted a few photos of her and Viteri during happier days. She wore her heart on her sleeve and reminisced, "Sometimes the things you thought were forever end up only being temporary. Finding the strength to accept that it's over is enormously painful," she shared. Inaba processed what they meant to each other and acknowledged she was hurting. She wrote, "Losing your friend ... losing the hopes and dreams ... your partner ... the person you shared everything with ... your person ... your love. It's hard." In closing, Inaba shared, "Not going to fake that I am okay. I celebrate my emotions."
Inaba showed strength in her vulnerability, and it may be the first step to her healing. But for now, tissue anyone?