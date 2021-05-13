Carrie Ann Inaba Split From Her Boyfriend. Here's What She Just Said About It

Carrie Ann Inaba just shared some heartbreaking news about her relationship status with her followers.

The former "Dancing With The Stars" judge has had a tumultuous year, and the shakeups keep piling on. For those who don't know, Inaba lives with a variety of conditions including lupus, Sjorgren's syndrome, fibromyalgia, and rheumatoid arthritis which have affected her well-being, per People. So, when Sheryl Underwood announced on "The Talk" that her co-host had tested positive for COVID-19 in December 2020, it was pretty serious.

In April, Inaba took a leave of absence from the long-running show to take care of her health. Even though Sharon Osbourne had just left "The Talk" and the show was undergoing some pretty significant changes, Inaba knew that she needed to put herself first. She tweeted a video that let her fans know why she needed some time away. She explained, "I wanted to let you know personally that I have decided to take a leave of absence from 'The Talk' to focus on my well-being." She continued that, "Health is the most important thing."

Now, it seems as if the multi-millionaire has been dealt another blow. Inaba tried to process her thoughts on her Instagram Stories and was candid about what she was going through.