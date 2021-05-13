The Reason Fans Think Meek Mill And Rick Ross Are Beefing
Meek Mill and Rick Ross might be currently at odds, according to some of their fans on social media. Not long after one particular hip-hop commentator shared some blind gossip on May 11, Twitter users started speculating that the rumor may involve none other than Meek and Ross.
The two rappers have been working closely since 2011, when Meek signed with Ross' label Maybach Music Group (MMG). Ever since then, Meek and Ross toured together and collaborated on songs like "Ima Boss," "So Sophisticated," "Believe It," and "What's Free," featuring Jay-Z.
Then, Meek was sentenced to two to four years in prison for violating his parole in 2017, according to NBC News. But Jay-Z (among other celebrities) helped the rapper get an early release in 2018, after serving five months in prison (via CNN). The next year, Meek then signed a deal with Jay-Z's Roc Nation to launch his own label, Dream Chasers (via NME). However, Meek was still expected to release music via Ross' MMG, so fans never suspected the two were beefing... until DJ Akademiks made some wild statements.
Meek Mill allegedly denied Rick Ross entry at his birthday party
Taking to his Twitch channel on May 11, DJ Akademiks shared a blind story about one rapper having beef with a fellow musician he's signed to, because the former is "trying to get off the label." "The artist that's signed to the other artist, they were having a party," Akademiks told viewers. "The artist they're signed to allegedly tried to enter the party and go about certain places, and I heard there was a big issue."
"The n***a who they're signed to showed up to their party, they were not happy. And when that person showed up, there was issues," he continued. Although Akademiks never named any names, fans didn't take long to come up with their own theories. And since Meek's birthday was on May 6, fans connected the dots pretty quickly. "Word on the streets say it's Ross and Meek...," one person tweeted. "wasn't Ross just at Meek's bday party this past weekend?" another fan wrote.
Others think that Meek has been trying to leave MMG for a while now. "Of course it's rumors for now but Ak was like Meek been trying to get out his MMG contract for months but Ross won't let em," one fan speculated. Meanwhile, one Twitter user claims "Meek hasn't seemed like a MMG artist since 2014" after working more with Jay-Z.
So far, neither Meek or Ross have commented on their rumored beef. Stay tuned for more updates!