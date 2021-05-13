The Reason Fans Think Meek Mill And Rick Ross Are Beefing

Taking to his Twitch channel on May 11, DJ Akademiks shared a blind story about one rapper having beef with a fellow musician he's signed to, because the former is "trying to get off the label." "The artist that's signed to the other artist, they were having a party," Akademiks told viewers. "The artist they're signed to allegedly tried to enter the party and go about certain places, and I heard there was a big issue."

"The n***a who they're signed to showed up to their party, they were not happy. And when that person showed up, there was issues," he continued. Although Akademiks never named any names, fans didn't take long to come up with their own theories. And since Meek's birthday was on May 6, fans connected the dots pretty quickly. "Word on the streets say it's Ross and Meek...," one person tweeted. "wasn't Ross just at Meek's bday party this past weekend?" another fan wrote.

Others think that Meek has been trying to leave MMG for a while now. "Of course it's rumors for now but Ak was like Meek been trying to get out his MMG contract for months but Ross won't let em," one fan speculated. Meanwhile, one Twitter user claims "Meek hasn't seemed like a MMG artist since 2014" after working more with Jay-Z.

So far, neither Meek or Ross have commented on their rumored beef. Stay tuned for more updates!