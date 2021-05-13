Prince Harry Calls Out Joe Rogan Over His Comments On The COVID-19 Vaccine

Prince Harry has criticized comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan for his comments on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rogan received swift backlash after speaking out about vaccinations on his podcast. In April, he expressed support for vulnerable people receiving the vaccine but said that he would tell 21-year-olds not to bother. "If you're a healthy person, and you're exercising all the time, and you're young, and you're eating well, like, I don't think you need to worry about this," Rogan claimed.

His advice was quickly disparaged by the scientific community. Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke out against Rogan's misinformation, telling "Today" that the podcast host was "incorrect" and that young people need to get vaccinated for the good of society as well as their own safety. Rogan then apologized, clarifying that he wasn't anti-vax and shouldn't be trusted as a "respected source of information."

Prince Harry has publicly warned against anti-vax conspiracy theories before. In a May Instagram clip shared by Global Citizen, Harry stated, "What we really need to be aware of, and what we cannot allow to happen, is science being politicized." Arguing that it was "life and death," Harry spoke about the danger of building political platforms on anti-science positions.

"Being able to come together as humans ... is how we're going to get ourselves out of this and we must ensure that everyone around the world has equal access to the vaccine," he added.

This is what he had to say about Joe Rogan's recent comments.