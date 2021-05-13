How Prince Harry Really Feels About Online Trolls

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the U.K. last year for a sunnier (and much quieter) life in Santa Barbara, California. Meghan and Harry, who are expecting a baby girl this summer, seem content raising Archie out of the spotlight. Even early on in their relationship — before they were even engaged — the U.K. press and internet "trolls" treated Meghan so unfairly that Harry had to make a statement concerning her safety, noting that "Meghan has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment" by the media, such as "the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments."

In February, Harry chatted with James Corden His life in California seems much more calm, as he told Corden: "Depending on how the day's been and how busy it's been, we do Archie's tea, give him a bath, read him a book, put him down, go downstairs, Meg might cook a meal, might order a takeaway, go upstairs sit in bed, turn the TV on, watch some 'Jeopardy!,' maybe watch a little bit of Netflix."

It's clear that one of the main reasons Harry "stepped back" from the monarchy was to escape the constant criticism of the media, telling Corden that the press was "toxic" and "destroying my mental health." And now, Harry is speaking out about online trolls. Scroll down for details.