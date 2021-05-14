Jennifer Lawrence Has Something To Say About Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been making headlines for about a month now, and the media doesn't seem too keen on letting them have their privacy. The former couple was first said to be hanging out when Affleck was spotted getting out of in a vehicle that belongs to Lopez in April. At the time, a source told Page Six that "security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house." When the rumor mill kicked into high gear, Entertainment Tonight tried to calm the masses by quoting a source who claimed that the two actors were "just friends."

"They obviously have a romantic history, but at this point they only have a friendship. They both admire each other professionally, respect one another and feel comfortable with each other," the source told Entertainment Tonight. When People magazine confirmed that Lopez and Affleck took a trip to Montana together, all bets were off. Fans are now pretty much convinced that J-Lo and Affleck are rekindling their love, some 17 years after they broke off their engagement. And there's one fan in particular — Jennifer Lawrence — who is also pretty excited that Bennifer 2.0 could be a thing. Read on for more!