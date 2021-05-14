Jennifer Lawrence Has Something To Say About Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been making headlines for about a month now, and the media doesn't seem too keen on letting them have their privacy. The former couple was first said to be hanging out when Affleck was spotted getting out of in a vehicle that belongs to Lopez in April. At the time, a source told Page Six that "security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house." When the rumor mill kicked into high gear, Entertainment Tonight tried to calm the masses by quoting a source who claimed that the two actors were "just friends."
"They obviously have a romantic history, but at this point they only have a friendship. They both admire each other professionally, respect one another and feel comfortable with each other," the source told Entertainment Tonight. When People magazine confirmed that Lopez and Affleck took a trip to Montana together, all bets were off. Fans are now pretty much convinced that J-Lo and Affleck are rekindling their love, some 17 years after they broke off their engagement. And there's one fan in particular — Jennifer Lawrence — who is also pretty excited that Bennifer 2.0 could be a thing. Read on for more!
Jennifer Lawrence appears to be a big fan of Bennifer
Jennifer Lawrence could barely contain her excitement when it comes to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's recent reunion. In fact, she basically broke the news during a chat with her pal Heather McMahan on The Bitch Bible podcast that was posted on May 13. "Breaking f—— news. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together. They're in Montana. They are on vacation with each other right now," J-Law told McMahan. She then added, "I'm so excited!"
From there, the ladies couldn't help but reminisce on old times, bringing up the engagement ring that Affleck gave to Lopez back in 2002. Lawrence — apparently a long-time Bennifer fan — pointed out that the bauble was a 6-carat-pink diamond designed by the legendary Harry Winston — and worth a whopping $1.2 million! Of course, Lopez and Affleck never made it down the aisle; the two called off their September 2003 wedding citing "excessive media attention," according to Us Weekly, and announced their decision to split a couple of months later.
No matter how things shake out this time around, one thing is for sure: If Lopez and Affleck get engaged again? J-Law is here for it!