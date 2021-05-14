Josh Duhamel Opens Up About Working With Jennifer Lopez

As Josh Duhamel told SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show," he and Jennifer Lopez go back a long way. "I've known her for years," Duhamel revealed. "Back when I was married to Fergie, we were in Miami ... we were there and we all hung out. I'd see her at certain events. So, I've known her. I was comfortable with her."

Recalling his marriage to the "Black Eyed Peas" singer, which ended in 2017, Duhamel admitted that if he hadn't been with "somebody like Ferg" then he probably would have been intimidated by Lopez "because she's a big presence and she's a boss." He described Lopez as "always present, always collaborative," noting she always "came with ideas, really wants to do a good job." He added: "She was a total pro and a sweetheart."

During the interview, Duhamel also shared what he told Lopez before filming. "Listen, this is me and you," the actor insisted at the time. "If they don't buy us being absolutely in love ... the movie doesn't work. I don't care how beautiful the surroundings are or how funny the stuff is or how big the action sequences are. If you and I don't have this beautiful connection, the movie doesn't work."

Lopez took his words seriously, according to Duhamel. "And we did have that. And we trusted each other," he continued. "And at the end of the day, I just forgot she was who she is."