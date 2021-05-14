Chrissy Teigen Just Got Dropped By A Huge Retailer

Chrissy Teigen, known for her witty social media presence, is now making headlines for a far more disturbing reason. Courtney Stodden, who recently came out as non-binary, revealed that they were the victim of cyberbullying at the hands of Chrissy Teigen in 2011 during an explosive interview with the Daily Beast. "She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, 'I can't wait for you to die,'" the model revealed. They were just 16 years old when they received these messages.

This wasn't the first time Stodden called out the "Cravings" author. In March, they tweeted how ironic it was that the "Lip Sync Battle" host was quitting Twitter. "What a shame @chrissyteigen is leaving Twitter," they tweeted, alongside a screengrab of a tweet Teigen had posted in 2011 that read "saying courtney stodden's FB got shut down for being 'too sexy' is like saying the nazis were just meanies. As in, not quite."

Just as these revelations of Teigen's cyberbullying came to light, a big retailer dropped her cookware line. Read on to find out who it was and why they're no longer selling her products.