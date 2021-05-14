Wendy Williams Speaks Out About Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres is quitting "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" after 19 seasons – and the fan reaction, at least in the Twittersphere, does not seem particularly mournful. After DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter on May 12 she was exiting because the show "is just not a [creative] challenge anymore," many called foul on her reasoning. One fairly snarky tweet read, "LOL exactly what was challenging for Ellen about dancing poorly and playing Operation with her guest."

The lack of goodwill for DeGeneres stems from a storm of reports mid-2020 by ex-employees of a "toxic work culture," Buzzfeed News reported at the time. "That 'be kind' bulls**t only happens when the cameras are on. It's all for show," one such former employee told BuzzFeed News. "I know they give money to people and help them out, but it's for show."

Although DeGeneres had responded to the allegations apologetically on the Season 18 premiere of her show in September 2020, saying, "I learned that things happen here that never should have happened ... I am so sorry to the people who were affected," ratings dropped precipitously since, per The New York Times.

While DeGeneres' choice to leave does not seem affected by the wave of negative claims leveled against her show, fellow daytime talk show host Wendy Williams is skeptical. Here's how Williams weighed in on DeGeneres' momentous decision.