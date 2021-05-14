Tiffany Moon Reveals Her Future With RHOD

It looks like starring on the "Real Housewives of Dallas" made Tiffany Moon's workload just a little too heavy. While speaking on People's Every Day podcast in April 2021, she admitted that being a mother of two and an anesthesiologist was already a lot to handle, and adding another season to her plate might not be feasible.

"Something would have to change," Tiffany said of her possible return to the show at the time. "I cannot do the show if everything is exactly the same as it was this year. I am still working four days a week. My children are now a little bit more demanding than they were when they were younger. Something's gonna have to give." Although she said she didn't "know what's going to happen" with her fate on the series, she revealed the decision might not be up to her.

"I've not even been invited back ... I don't know what's happening either," she told People. "So I'm just gonna take it one day at a time. Like the advice I give to my medical students and residents, you know, when they're having a bad day, I'm like, 'you know, one day at a time, one day at a time.' So sometimes I have to give that advice to myself too." Although it's unclear if Tiffany declined an invitation or if she was ousted from the show, she seems to be pretty content.