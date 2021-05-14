Inside Olivia Munn's Dating History
The following article contains mentions of drug and alcohol abuse.
It was only three days after Page Six announced John Mulaney's divorce from wife Anna Marie Tendler when actor Olivia Munn was reported to be dating the funnyman, per a Us Weekly source. The timing, let's just say, left fans speculating as to when the alleged new romance began. "John Mulaney went from 7-year marriage to dating Olivia Munn in like a week??" one fan tweeted in disbelief.
It didn't help that Tendler declared herself "heartbroken" that Mulaney – who had completed a 60-day stint rehab stint for alcohol and cocaine abuse in February 2021 - had been the one to end their marriage. Another fan observed, "I never thought twitter would turn on John Mulaney but him dumping his wife for olivia munn is certainly gonna test that theory."
Munn has been vocal in the media about her friendship with her rumored new beau. The star tweeted in December 2020 upon news of Mulaney entering rehab, "Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this." Furthermore, she recanted the tale of how she gushed at Mulaney at a wedding they both attended in a 2015 HuffPost Live conversation, (per Us Weekly). "At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him," Munn recalled. "I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him."
While we wait for confirmation from either camp on the reports, let's take a glance at whom the "X-Men Apocalypse" actor has dated throughout her career. Hint: several A-list celebs!
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Olivia dated Super Bowl winners and multiple action heroes
From superstar NFL quarterbacks to tentpole movie stars, Olivia Munn's dating history reads like a who's who of the current sports and entertainment landscape, as Us Weekly broke down.
Dating actor Bryan Greenberg from 2005 to 2007 at the beginning of her career, Munn moved onto "Wonder Woman: 1984" star Chris Pine in 2009 – although they called it off after five months. Things got heated when an Us Weekly insider delivered the scoop in October 2010 that Justin Timberlake cheated on wife Jessica Biel with Munn in a "three day" affair.
"[Timberlake] has been telling people it's over with Jessica... he's just doing it behind her back," the source shared. Timberlake's representatives denied this allegation. After a two-month dalliance with hockey player Brad Richards in 2012, Us Weekly reported Munn's next serious paramour as "Altered Carbon" star Joel Kinnaman. Munn began dating Kinnamen in March 2012 before "distance" split them apart, per an insider.
Munn didn't stay single for long, nabbing Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers months later. Issues with his family appeared to be the ultimate relationship-ender for them. "His family... thought she wasn't with him for the right reasons," an inside source said before their April 2017 split. Spotted next with businessman Tucker Roberts in 2018, Munn dated the Comcast Spectacor exec for a year through late 2019. If the May 2021 rumors are true, John Mulaney in the company of some accomplished predecessors!