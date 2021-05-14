Inside Olivia Munn's Dating History

The following article contains mentions of drug and alcohol abuse.

It was only three days after Page Six announced John Mulaney's divorce from wife Anna Marie Tendler when actor Olivia Munn was reported to be dating the funnyman, per a Us Weekly source. The timing, let's just say, left fans speculating as to when the alleged new romance began. "John Mulaney went from 7-year marriage to dating Olivia Munn in like a week??" one fan tweeted in disbelief.

It didn't help that Tendler declared herself "heartbroken" that Mulaney – who had completed a 60-day stint rehab stint for alcohol and cocaine abuse in February 2021 - had been the one to end their marriage. Another fan observed, "I never thought twitter would turn on John Mulaney but him dumping his wife for olivia munn is certainly gonna test that theory."

Munn has been vocal in the media about her friendship with her rumored new beau. The star tweeted in December 2020 upon news of Mulaney entering rehab, "Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this." Furthermore, she recanted the tale of how she gushed at Mulaney at a wedding they both attended in a 2015 HuffPost Live conversation, (per Us Weekly). "At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him," Munn recalled. "I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him."

While we wait for confirmation from either camp on the reports, let's take a glance at whom the "X-Men Apocalypse" actor has dated throughout her career. Hint: several A-list celebs!

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).