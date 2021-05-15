The Tragic Death Of Celebrity Reporter Damon Weaver

Damon Weaver, an up-and-coming journalist who made headlines for becoming the youngest person ever to interview a sitting president at the age of 11 years old, has died. Considered a prodigious talent before hitting the seventh grade, Weaver made his name as an intrepid reporter in 2009, when he interviewed the sitting president at the time, President Barack Obama, who he famously asked to be the then-tween's "homeboy" at the conclusion of their interview in the White House's Diplomatic room.

Weaver was seemingly on the path for continued success in the field until his death on May 1 at the age of 23, according to ABC News, which was corroborated by his sister, Candace Hardy. When first breaking the story of Weaver's death, the Palm Beach Post reported that the Florida native attended Albany State University as a communications major, a natural continuation of his early career roots. Both Weaver's sister and the Palm Beach Post relayed that Weaver's death was due to natural causes; Weaver's sister has, as of this writing, declined from elaborating further on the matter.

While Weaver's death — and, to wit, the tragedy of promise curtailed far too soon — is a somber story to report, the wunderkind made more of a mark than most twice his age within the field of journalism. His accomplishments included Obama, as well as other impressive interview subjects. Read on to find out more.