The Tragic Death Of Celebrity Reporter Damon Weaver
Damon Weaver, an up-and-coming journalist who made headlines for becoming the youngest person ever to interview a sitting president at the age of 11 years old, has died. Considered a prodigious talent before hitting the seventh grade, Weaver made his name as an intrepid reporter in 2009, when he interviewed the sitting president at the time, President Barack Obama, who he famously asked to be the then-tween's "homeboy" at the conclusion of their interview in the White House's Diplomatic room.
Weaver was seemingly on the path for continued success in the field until his death on May 1 at the age of 23, according to ABC News, which was corroborated by his sister, Candace Hardy. When first breaking the story of Weaver's death, the Palm Beach Post reported that the Florida native attended Albany State University as a communications major, a natural continuation of his early career roots. Both Weaver's sister and the Palm Beach Post relayed that Weaver's death was due to natural causes; Weaver's sister has, as of this writing, declined from elaborating further on the matter.
While Weaver's death — and, to wit, the tragedy of promise curtailed far too soon — is a somber story to report, the wunderkind made more of a mark than most twice his age within the field of journalism. His accomplishments included Obama, as well as other impressive interview subjects. Read on to find out more.
Damon Weaver interviewed more celebrities than President Barack Obama
As ABC News reported on May 15, promising young celebrity journalist Damon Weaver already made a name for himself in 2009 at 11 years old after interviewing former President Barack Obama on a number of subjects close to Weaver's heart, among which included the key to success, the topic of bullying, and school lunch programs. And while many would think that being the youngest interviewer ever to speak with a sitting president as a member of the press would be the apex of one's career in journalism, Weaver managed to outdo himself each and every time, going on to interview high-profile figures like Vice President (now current President) Joe Biden, former Miami Heat basketball player Dwyane Wade, rapper LL Cool J, actor Samuel L. Jackson, and the first lady of American culture herself, Oprah Winfrey (via Deadline).
Speaking with The Palm Beach Post, Weaver's sister, Candance Hardy, told the newspaper the media-dubbed "kid reporter" had talent that was only matched by his character. "He was just a nice person, genuine, very intelligent," Hardy told the press. It seems Weaver made a similar impression on his interview subjects as well. Per the Post, Weaver himself recalled in 2015 what athlete Wade had told him after their interview. "Dwyane Wade ... gave me good advice," Weaver said at the time. "He told me to stick with my dreams. And he told me that I'm a 'cool' person."