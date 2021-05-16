Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Face A Storm Over Their Latest Deal
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been doing good deeds, giving back to their community, and have become advocates for many people who need a voice in the world. The couple has done many of these things through the Archewell Foundation, which was created as a way to "unleash the power of compassion to drive systemic cultural change." The organization's website reveals that its "core purpose is to uplift and unite communities—local and global, online and offline—one act of compassion at a time." Harry and Meghan have used the site to keep the public — and their fans — informed on the projects they've been working on, the charities they support, and more.
On May 11, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that the Archewell Foundation had signed into a new partnership with Proctor & Gamble. "Based on shared values, the partnership will focus on gender equality, more inclusive online spaces, and resilience and impact through sport," a statement on the Archewell website reads in part. And while this may sound like a really good thing, the couple could actually face some serious backlash for the new partnership, according to the Daily Mail. Keep reading to find out why.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new partnership comes with a side of controversy
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle new partnership with Proctor & Gamble has "thrown a spotlight" on the company's "hugely controversial sale in Asia and Africa of skin-lightening creams," according to the Daily Mail. These creams "reduce the concentration or production of melanin – the natural pigment that gives human skin its color." The products – White Radiance and Natural White both by Olay — are sold in counties such as the Philippines and Nigeria, according to the report. These creams have been called "racist," and there have been campaigns and petitions created in hopes of P&G removing the products from its beauty line.
"Meghan has talked a lot about the issue of race and racism, so this does stick out like a sore thumb," former P&G executive Alex Malouf told the Daily Mail. Although P&G did not respond to questions about the creams, the company did release a statement in regard to the backlash. "At P&G, we are committed to doing the right thing across all aspects of our business – without exception. Doing more and doing better is important for us all – for our company, in our communities and for our planet," the statement read, according to the Daily Mail. At the time of this writing, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had not commented on the matter.