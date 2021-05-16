Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Face A Storm Over Their Latest Deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been doing good deeds, giving back to their community, and have become advocates for many people who need a voice in the world. The couple has done many of these things through the Archewell Foundation, which was created as a way to "unleash the power of compassion to drive systemic cultural change." The organization's website reveals that its "core purpose is to uplift and unite communities—local and global, online and offline—one act of compassion at a time." Harry and Meghan have used the site to keep the public — and their fans — informed on the projects they've been working on, the charities they support, and more.

On May 11, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that the Archewell Foundation had signed into a new partnership with Proctor & Gamble. "Based on shared values, the partnership will focus on gender equality, more inclusive online spaces, and resilience and impact through sport," a statement on the Archewell website reads in part. And while this may sound like a really good thing, the couple could actually face some serious backlash for the new partnership, according to the Daily Mail. Keep reading to find out why.