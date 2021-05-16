Here's Why Sebastian Stan Couldn't Make It To The 2021 MTV Movie And TV Awards

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie won Best Duo for their performances in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards. Fans were praising the choice, with one writing on Twitter that the pair is the "definition of best duo," and another tweeting that they are "seriously so proud" and will "never be over" the win.

Stan and Mackie play characters Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier) and Sam Wilson (Falcon), respectively, who come together following the series of events that took place in "Avengers: Endgame." They embark on "a global adventure that tests their abilities and their patience," per the series' official website.

The head writer of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," Malcolm Spellman, might not be too surprised by the win, as he gushed over the effortless pairing of Stan and Mackie in a February interview with Entertainment Weekly. "There's a real chemistry there," he said of the actors on set. "Imagine getting to write the first installment of a buddy-cop series, knowing exactly what the rhythm and flavor is with the two characters before you even start," he explained.

Stan was noticeably absent when Mackie accepted the bag of popcorn-shaped award on stage at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, but there is a good reason why. Keep reading to learn why Sebastian Stan couldn't make it to the show.