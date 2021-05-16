Here's Why Sebastian Stan Couldn't Make It To The 2021 MTV Movie And TV Awards
Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie won Best Duo for their performances in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards. Fans were praising the choice, with one writing on Twitter that the pair is the "definition of best duo," and another tweeting that they are "seriously so proud" and will "never be over" the win.
Stan and Mackie play characters Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier) and Sam Wilson (Falcon), respectively, who come together following the series of events that took place in "Avengers: Endgame." They embark on "a global adventure that tests their abilities and their patience," per the series' official website.
The head writer of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," Malcolm Spellman, might not be too surprised by the win, as he gushed over the effortless pairing of Stan and Mackie in a February interview with Entertainment Weekly. "There's a real chemistry there," he said of the actors on set. "Imagine getting to write the first installment of a buddy-cop series, knowing exactly what the rhythm and flavor is with the two characters before you even start," he explained.
Stan was noticeably absent when Mackie accepted the bag of popcorn-shaped award on stage at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, but there is a good reason why. Keep reading to learn why Sebastian Stan couldn't make it to the show.
Sebastian Stan was absent from the Movie and TV Awards for another commitment
As soon as Anthony Mackie got to the microphone at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, he started praising Sebastian Stan and addressed his absence. "Sebastian couldn't be here because he's off being a rockstar. If you haven't seen the pictures of him on Instagram, he's truly a rockstar," he explained. The pictures he referred to are two that Stan shared on his Instagram account showing his head-turning transformation into Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. One photo also showed him posing with Lily James, who is playing actor Pamela Anderson alongside Stan in the upcoming biographical drama "Pam & Tommy."
Once Mackie cleared up Stan's absence, he gushed over his co-star and friend, and even poked fun at him. "It's really amazing because he's one of my dear friends and the two of us really enjoyed doing this show. We had a great time. We jogged together. We ate a lot of protein together. We laughed at each other," he recalled. He continued, "He locked himself in his room and I banged on the door and finally stole all of his luggage so he had to come out of his room to get clean clothing, but it was a great time."
Mackie then thanked his fans before concluding his speech with a shout out to Elizabeth Olsen and Tom Holland. "I'm so happy and I appreciate so much the fact that you guys love the show so much. There's more to come," he teased.