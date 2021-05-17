Chadwick Boseman's Big MTV Movie And TV Award Win Has Fans Calling Out The Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences caught a lot of flack for the way they honored — or to some fans, disrespected — actor Chadwick Boseman at the 2021 show. First, fans were offended when a 3D digital NFT tribute to Chadwick Boseman was gifted in the Oscars swag bags. An NFT, or "non-fungible token," is a "one-of-a-kind asset that lives online and is managed in a digital ledger," according to ABC News. Per Entertainment Weekly, each gift bag from the Oscars included a token that authenticated the artwork. The tribute was to be auctioned off, with proceeds being donated to The Colon Cancer Foundation. Boseman died of colon cancer at the age of 43 in 2020 after silently treating the disease for years.

Then, fans were made even more furious when the Academy did not award him a posthumous trophy for Best Actor. "Putting best actor last just to snub Chadwick Boseman after death is the worst possible way to end the night," one fan tweeted. Another said changing the show so that the Best Actor category was presented last and then not awarding it to the "Black Panther" star showed "such disrespect."

Now, it looks like fans are fueling their anger with the Academy following the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards. Here's why.