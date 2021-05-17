Chadwick Boseman's Big MTV Movie And TV Award Win Has Fans Calling Out The Oscars
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences caught a lot of flack for the way they honored — or to some fans, disrespected — actor Chadwick Boseman at the 2021 show. First, fans were offended when a 3D digital NFT tribute to Chadwick Boseman was gifted in the Oscars swag bags. An NFT, or "non-fungible token," is a "one-of-a-kind asset that lives online and is managed in a digital ledger," according to ABC News. Per Entertainment Weekly, each gift bag from the Oscars included a token that authenticated the artwork. The tribute was to be auctioned off, with proceeds being donated to The Colon Cancer Foundation. Boseman died of colon cancer at the age of 43 in 2020 after silently treating the disease for years.
Then, fans were made even more furious when the Academy did not award him a posthumous trophy for Best Actor. "Putting best actor last just to snub Chadwick Boseman after death is the worst possible way to end the night," one fan tweeted. Another said changing the show so that the Best Actor category was presented last and then not awarding it to the "Black Panther" star showed "such disrespect."
Now, it looks like fans are fueling their anger with the Academy following the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards. Here's why.
Fans have not forgiven the Oscars for Chadwick Boseman's so-called snub
The 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards have reignited a fire under Chadwick Boseman fans by doing one simple thing: awarding him for his role in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." He won the category of Best Performance in a Movie for his role, and while fans are happy, they are now back to slamming the Oscars for not giving Boseman a trophy.
"MTV did what the #Oscars could not do for Chadwick Boseman," a fan tweeted with a gif of Boseman walking with open arms in "Black Panther." Another fan wrote, "mtv knew the oscars snubbed chadwick so bad so they gave him the award i hope chadwick is smiling," with a frowning face. One very passionate fan seemingly screamed through their keyboard, saying, "THE F***ING #MTVAWARDS SUCCEEDED WHERE THE OSCARS FAILED. CHADWICK WON BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE. I LOVE THIS NIGHT."
It doesn't look like Boseman's dedicated fans are going to forgive the Academy any time soon, but at least they're glad he finally got the recognition he deserved.