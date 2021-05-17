Lil Uzi Vert And City Girls' JT Just Took A Big Step In Their Relationship

Lil Uzi Vert and JT's relationship seems to be going extremely well. Not too long ago, the City Girls' rapper sat with REVOLT.TV's "Respectfully Justin," where she revealed some interesting things about her relationship. For example, she dished about her and Lil Uzi's first date, which consisted of a shopping spree at the Louis Vuitton store, some Taco Bell, and a whole lot of cash.

According to JT, Lil Uzi showed up with a bag full of cash and told her to take whatever she could fit in her purse. And, unfortunately, JT's bag was very small. "I could only fit $30,000, and I was so mad," she said. In the same interview, JT gushed about her new man. "I don't want to keep talking because I don't want it to seem like I'm bragging. I have a good man," JT admitted. "I didn't even know he was a good man. I was f**king with him for almost two years before I found out he was a good man."

Over the past few months, the couple traded lovey-dovey messages on social media, professing their love to each other in front of their millions of followers. Lil Uzi's most recent Instagram post, however, seems to have topped them all.