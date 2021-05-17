How Colin Jost Ruined Scarlett Johansson's Big Award Show Moment

Although 2020 paused Scarlett Johansson's red-hot career's momentum (as it did for many in the entertainment biz), with the coronavirus pandemic delaying her much-anticipated tentpole, "Black Widow," from May 2020 to July 2021 (per India TV). Also coming off a double-Oscar nominated year in 2020 for "Marriage Story," per IMDb, Johansson's first solo vehicle in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been delayed three times since the pandemic began. By contrast, Gal Gadot's "Wonder Woman: 1984," which was also delayed from its original June 2020 release date numerous times, per Variety, saw a generous simultaneous release on both HBO Max and in theaters that Christmas.

While "Black Widow" and Johansson fans were not so lucky, 2021 is looking bright again for the versatile star. (In addition to the pandemic delaying her much-hyped film, Johansson was forced to plan her wedding to husband Colin Jost amidst the lockdowns.) Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige told Comicbook.com in January that he has "great confidence in... the greatest marketing department in the history of Hollywood" to get "Black Widow" back on track. Johansson, in the meantime, was honored on May 16 with the MTV Movie and TV Awards' Generation Award — their equivalent of the Oscars' Lifetime Achievement Award. So what did Jost do to interrupt her big acceptance speech at the ceremony? Read on!