This Is Why Jodie Turner-Smith Believes The Royal Family Had A 'Terrible Missed Opportunity' With Meghan Markle

Jodie Turner-Smith has proven that she's one of the actors of her generation that we should all look out for. Born in the U.K. and raised in Maryland, according to People, Turner-Smith has made a name for herself in Hollywood, playing characters like Melantha Jhirl in Syfy's "Nightflyers" and Queen in 2019's "Queen & Slim." She also just so happens to be married to one of everyone's 1990s crushes, Joshua Jackson, who's known for his role in "Dawson's Creek" as Pacey Witter. "We high five each other all the time about how great we chose," she told People (via PopSugar) on her relationship with Jackson. "We're like, 'You did a great job choosing,' and then we're like, 'Yeah, you too.'" The two even share a daughter together named Janie, born in April 2020, per Elle.

Turner-Smith is still acting even with her little family in tow, and her latest role is that of a storied royal member of the Tudors who lost her head. With her upcoming role as the titular character in the "Anne Boleyn" miniseries, Turner-Smith knows a few things about being a British royal — or at least about playing one. Given her latest role, the actor also had a few things to say about the royal family's drama. Read on to find out what she said!