Deadliest Catch's Sig Hansen Gets Candid About His Legacy - Exclusive

With decades spent at sea fishing for king and snow crab, Captain Sig Hansen of the F/V Northwestern has truly seen everything. He has seen success, of course, with his family-run boat regularly besting the rest of the fleet with the highest crab poundage caught and most dollars earned. But, after all those years, if you ask Hansen what he's most proud of, it comes down to one word: Safety.

"Safety history," Hansen told Nicki Swift in an exclusive interview. "Yeah, that's really something that people will hopefully... [for] the next generation, [it] will be hard to beat. Good luck!"

Hansen, who survived heart attack scares in 2016 and 2018, can see his time at sea coming into port. "My legacy I suppose is going to always be 'Deadliest Catch,' I imagine, but there's other things too that you want to have succeeded at," Hansen said. And to that end, he's partnered with two business ventures in Norway. "One is Resqunit, which is a retrieving device so that if you lose your fishing gear you can then retrieve it. It has a GPS monitor, so that's a game-changer." And then there's Captain Sig's Crab Bait. "We have a nice bait as well that's never been done," Hansen told Nicki. "It's all sustainable, it's made from fish meal, but we have a secret recipe. And, you know, that's about sustainability for fishing all across the globe, so it's really moving forward."