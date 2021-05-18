How Is Dominic West's Marriage After His Scandal With Lily James?

Catherine FitzGerald told The Irish Independent in May that she and Dominic West "are totally devoted to each other and to our full, vibrant family life together," per People. Her comments come one year after West was seen "canoodling" with Lily James, per Page Six. In their 10-year marriage, FitzGerald admitted they've had their "ups and downs" like most couples.

Still, she seems very much in love with West, telling the outlet it was "instant attraction" when she first laid eyes on her husband when they were in college. "We had a wonderful love affair," she said. "We would look over Dublin, reading poetry to one another with the mountains in the distance. We had all the time in the world to explore the pubs and back streets and walk the canal." She continued, "But at the end of the summer, I left him, and he has not let me forget it! But I couldn't have settled down with him right then forever. That would not have been a good idea for either of us."

West moved to the U.S. to film "The Wire." He also welcomed a daughter with his ex-girlfriend before going back to FitzGerald. "He was having a year out and came back to London to be with his daughter, and a mutual friend brought him to meet me. We were both, then, at the right time in our lives," FitzGerald said. Seems like they still are, per FitzGerald.