Insiders Are Now Fearing This About William And Harry

Prince Harry is expected to return to the UK in late June so that he may be on-hand for the unveiling of a statue of his late mother, which is slated to happen on July 1, according to The Sun. There has been a bit of back-and-forth when it comes to Harry's upcoming travel plans, with some royal watchers wondering if he will end up skipping the event due to the growing rift between him and his family members, namely his older brother, Prince William.

Others are wondering if the birth of Harry's second child will affect his trip, as Meghan Markle is due this summer with a baby girl. Though her exact due date is unknown, she is said to be due "soon," according to Elle. Meanwhile, back in April, royal expert Russell Myers told the Daily Mail that Harry is still planning on attending the ceremony, even if it's just a very short trip. "His intention is to come back [to the UK for the unveiling]. One may wonder, if his wife has just had a baby, I'm sure he could jump on a private jet and make a flying visit." After Harry's appearance on the May 13 episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, however, there are even more questions surrounding his planned trip to the UK. Read on for more.