Drew Barrymore Has Something To Say About Woody Allen

Dylan Farrow's mother, Mia Farrow, as well as her siblings Ronan Farrow and Fletcher Previn, all agreed to take part in the docuseries, much to Dylan's surprise. Dylan told Drew Barrymore that she and her family would not even talk about the abuse allegations privately, so the fact that they were willing to do so publicly was "absolutely incomprehensible" (via the Los Angeles Times).

Like Barrymore, Dylan said that having her own children changed her perspective and helped her grow past her trauma, seeing herself as a hero and role model rather than a victim.

"Being a parent has given me a clarity of being able to step outside of all the craziness in my brain and examine myself as, who do I want this person to be that my little girl is going to see, looking up to for her entire life," she told Barrymore. "I want her to think, 'My mom was a fighter.' And I want her to think, 'My mom never gave up. And my mom didn't let crappy people bring her down. She stood up to people. She stood up for the things that she believed in, the things she thought was right. And I want to be that person, too.'"

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).