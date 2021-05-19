Here's Who Whitney Cummings Would Play In A Marvel Or Star Wars Movie - Exclusive

Having co-created the hit sitcom "2 Broke Girls," interviewed some seriously incredible guests on her podcast "Good For You," and extensively toured her standup comedy shows, Whitney Cummings has already had a prolific career that we're all in awe of. There still might be one more accolade, however, that the multi-hyphenate would like to add to her already stacked résumé.

Cummings is currently promoting Annovera's Just Say Vagina campaign, which encourages women to stop apologizing, start feeling empowered, and most importantly, just say the word "vagina." In an interview with Nicki Swift, Cummings revealed, "You know, it's weird, I spent so much of my career saying vagina, not realizing it was going to be such an incendiary, taboo term. I didn't realize. And so I started doing stand up, I was labeled a dirty comic. I was labeled an edgy comic." Cummings continued, "And I went on stage and I remember the first time I said vagina on stage in the context of a dating joke or something about an insecurity I had, the audience reaction was so mixed. It was like half the people were laughing, the women were like, 'Woo,' and the men were cringing."

Nicki Swift caught up with Whitney Cummings to find out all about her new campaign, and whether she has any plans to either join the Marvel Cinematic Universe or to score a role in one of the many Star Wars projects currently in production.