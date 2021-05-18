Prince Harry Reportedly Still Plans On Attending Princess Diana Statue Unveiling

Prince Harry is scheduled to attend the unveiling of a statue of his late mother over the summer. The Duke of Sussex is expected to join his older brother, Prince William, at the ceremony, which is set to take place on July 1 — the day that Princess Diana would have turned 60, if she was still alive, according to The Sun. There have been many rumors about whether or not Harry would be able to attend the event for numerous reasons. For starters, he is said to be at odds with his family, which could keep him from traveling across the pond due to awkwardness. Additionally, he and his wife, Meghan Markle, are expecting their second child together sometime this summer, though Meghan's exact due date is unknown, which could impact his plans.

Since Harry's appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, there have been some concerns about how the royal family is feeling, especially after his criticism of his upbringing, particularly that of his father's parenting skills. Insiders told the Daily Mail that Harry's upcoming trip to the UK might be "at risk" because he may have upset his family. A source told the outlet that "William is, of course, saddened by the recent developments because of the way Prince Harry is putting such deeply personal pain into the public domain, invading all the family's privacy." However, a report out on May 18 suggested that Harry's plans haven't changed. Read on for more.