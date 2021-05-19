Audrina Patridge Finally Addresses Those Chris Pine Dating Rumors
More than 12 years after sparking dating rumors, Audrina Patridge has finally confirmed that she and Chris Pine had a romantic rendezvous. "The Hills" star disclosed her tightly held dating secret after revealing "the biggest celebrity" she's ever gone out with on the latest episode of the Hollywood Raw podcast.
Hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn asked Audrina to name someone surprising, to which the reality star coyly said, "I mean, Chris Pine." While not exactly a revelation, she was previously very hush-hush about dating the Hollywood actor back in 2009 after they were spotted together at the Red Lion Tavern and at Pine's apartment in Los Angeles, per E! News. Despite telling Ryan Seacrest "my lips are sealed" during a radio interview at the time, Audrina seems ready to dish out on her famous flings now.
The reality star shared that she met Pine at an awards show in Vegas shortly after filming the 2009 slasher film "Sorority Row." "[Chris] came up to me and introduced himself to me and gave me his number," Audrina recalled. Pine was already fairly established, having filmed "Star Trek" that same year, but she didn't know who he was. "And all the girls were kicking me under the table like, 'Oh, my God. You don't know who that is?' I'm like, 'No.' They're like, 'That's Chris Pine.' I was like, 'Oh, he's hot,'" she said.
While the romance wasn't meant to be, Audrina admitted they hung out "more than a few times" and even shared a particularly unforgettable date.
Audrina Patridge locked lips with Chris Pine after he ate black squid ink pasta
Somewhat reminiscent of "Lady and the Tramp," Audrina Patridge opened up about her spaghetti-filled date with Chris Pine. The actor picked her up in an "awesome" old convertible and drove them to an Italian restaurant. "I remember he ordered black squid pasta. I, at the time, didn't really know what that was. I remember he was eating it, and he had black on his lips when he licked them," she said.
Clearly unfazed by the potential messiness, the pair shared a salty and staining kiss. "He's like, 'You're so beautiful. Can I kiss you?' And I was like, 'OK,'" Audrina recalled. "So I kissed him with the black ink. Whatever. I didn't care. But that was — I'll never forget that. It was a great kiss."
Despite calling Pine "charming" and "gentlemanly," Audrina said their relationship "kind of dissipated" with their conflicting careers. "He didn't like the whole paparazzi side of it. That was my life ... going out, and I was followed by paparazzi. So being on 'The Hills,' our lives [were] completely opposite and just so different with my lifestyle and filming." Audrina also suggested they had different interests. "He was more a real actor, theater actor, and loved to read books and jazz music. Didn't really like to go out to clubs or anything like that."
While a now-single Audrina doesn't necessarily "pine" for the Hollywood actor, she said "never say never" to ever going out with him again.