Audrina Patridge Finally Addresses Those Chris Pine Dating Rumors

More than 12 years after sparking dating rumors, Audrina Patridge has finally confirmed that she and Chris Pine had a romantic rendezvous. "The Hills" star disclosed her tightly held dating secret after revealing "the biggest celebrity" she's ever gone out with on the latest episode of the Hollywood Raw podcast.

Hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn asked Audrina to name someone surprising, to which the reality star coyly said, "I mean, Chris Pine." While not exactly a revelation, she was previously very hush-hush about dating the Hollywood actor back in 2009 after they were spotted together at the Red Lion Tavern and at Pine's apartment in Los Angeles, per E! News. Despite telling Ryan Seacrest "my lips are sealed" during a radio interview at the time, Audrina seems ready to dish out on her famous flings now.

The reality star shared that she met Pine at an awards show in Vegas shortly after filming the 2009 slasher film "Sorority Row." "[Chris] came up to me and introduced himself to me and gave me his number," Audrina recalled. Pine was already fairly established, having filmed "Star Trek" that same year, but she didn't know who he was. "And all the girls were kicking me under the table like, 'Oh, my God. You don't know who that is?' I'm like, 'No.' They're like, 'That's Chris Pine.' I was like, 'Oh, he's hot,'" she said.

While the romance wasn't meant to be, Audrina admitted they hung out "more than a few times" and even shared a particularly unforgettable date.