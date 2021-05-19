The RHONY Stars Bonded In This Way, According To Eboni K. Williams

The newest cast member of the "Real Housewives of New York," Eboni K. Williams, is ready to shake things up this season, but while speaking with Justin Sylvester on his "Just the Sip" podcast, she revealed she and the rest of the ladies had more in common than she expected. "I have not been in [an] exclusively white social setting really since high school, so I was experiencing some culture shock when Leah brought me into this group of women," the newbie admitted on the May 19 podcast. "But one of the places you'll start to see soon that we start connecting cross-culturally is the issue of love and relationships and men," Eboni, who ended an engagement last year, shared.

"Because, like you're saying Justin, Black, white, Hispanic, Asian, Indigenous, we all are women and even generationally because you know there is an age gap obviously with me and most of these women and it still remains true that we all have that hesitation that fear that shame element to be unsuccessful in love when we are so successful in every other place of life," she explained. "Especially Sonja Morgan and I. We forge a very deep and powerful connection."

More to come ...