Rebel's Cancellation On ABC Has Fans Fuming

Katey Sagal might be known for starring on "Married With Children" and "Sons of Anarchy," but she got a lot of buzz for "Rebel," the ABC drama with ties to Erin Brockovich. Sagal plays Annie "Rebel" Bello, "an unapologetically messy, but funny, fearless and brilliant blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree," according to ET Online. Although Sagal wasn't interested in an hour-long show, she eventually came around. "It was funny, it was heartbreaking. It was everything that [I] would resonate to. It was just too good to pass up," she said.

As for her character, "She's very unapologetic. In fact she's rude and crass, and that's fun," Sagal added. The actor is grateful that she keeps landing roles, as she told USA Today in May. "I feel blessed and grateful that I keep working," she said. "I'm really glad [they] decided to use an age-appropriate actress to play Rebel, which I think is something that should be addressed more. I'm proud to sort of symbolize somebody in her 60s leading the charge and having that position on a show. I'm very lucky."

Sagal may be riding high from "Rebel," but the show was canceled and will not get another season, according to People. Keep reading to see her reaction.