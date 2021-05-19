Was Melinda Gates Aware Of Bill Gates' Issues?

When Bill Gates announced he was stepping down from Microsoft as CEO in 2000, the tech giant asserted it was to focus on his charity organization, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (which he founded with estranged wife Melinda Gates that year). On May 16, The Wall Street Journal reported a different type of story. Bill's recent resignation from the Microsoft board completely came as Microsoft board members encouraged him to step down — and an investigation started in 2019 into claims made by a female engineer that she and Bill had an affair continued.

Bridgitt Arnold, a spokesperson for Bill, confirmed the affair to WSJ (via The New York Times), saying, "There was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably. Gates's decision to transition off the board was in no way related to this matter." They added, "In fact, he had expressed an interest in spending more time on his philanthropy starting several years earlier."

Needless to say, many people wondered if Bill's divorce filing from Melinda, which the ex-couple announced in a joint May 3 statement, had to do with these unfolding and murky revelations. Moreover, how much did Melinda know about Bill's extramarital activities, which seem to be continuing to trickle out? Read on to find out what we know so far.