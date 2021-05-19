Jeff Lewis' Custody Battle Just Took An Unexpected Turn
Bravo star Jeff Lewis, famed for his hit series "Flipping Out," has been facing an ongoing custody battle with ex-boyfriend, Gage Edward.
According to Us Weekly, Lewis and Edward were together for eight years before they broke up in January 2019. Lewis opened up about their breakup on "Jeff Lewis Live" at the time to explain the situation. "This has been a long time coming," he said, via Us Weekly. "We've been in separate rooms for a very long time ... we've had a lot of discussions about it. ... It was kind of like a roommate situation."
Lewis and Edward welcomed their daughter, Monroe, through surrogacy in October 2016, according to People. But because of their split, the couple faced a 26-month-long custody battle. The way Lewis portrayed the battle, fans assumed that these litigious proceedings would go on for years. However, Lewis just dropped some shocking news about an unexpected turn in the custody battle. Here are the new details.
Jeff Lewis says he's settled his custody agreement with Gage Edward
Jeff Lewis gave fans an update on his custody battle with ex-boyfriend, Gage Edward, through his SiriusXM show, "Jeff Lewis Live," on May 17, 2021. "I have some wonderful news. After 26 months [of negotiations] with Gage Edward Fredenburg — most of it was contentious, I would say — we have settled our custody agreement," Lewis shared (via Us Weekly). "His lawsuit against me has dropped. My lawsuit against him has been dropped. And we have come to an agreement about custody."
The couple opted for a 50/50 "physical and legal custody" for their daughter, Monroe, according to Us Weekly. On his SiriusXM show, Lewis shared how all of this revolves around what's best for their daughter. "I'm OK with the schedule, I think it's going to be good for her," Lewis explained. "It's going to switch because we'd been doing every other day. And now it's going to be two days over there, two days at my house. ... What I like is that [I have her] every Saturday."
Lewis added, "I think I wrote my last check to my attorney," he said. "I think I'm done. ... [It feels] really good." That this was resolved so quickly is happy news for Lewis, Edward, and, of course, their daughter.