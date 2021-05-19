Jeff Lewis' Custody Battle Just Took An Unexpected Turn

Bravo star Jeff Lewis, famed for his hit series "Flipping Out," has been facing an ongoing custody battle with ex-boyfriend, Gage Edward.

According to Us Weekly, Lewis and Edward were together for eight years before they broke up in January 2019. Lewis opened up about their breakup on "Jeff Lewis Live" at the time to explain the situation. "This has been a long time coming," he said, via Us Weekly. "We've been in separate rooms for a very long time ... we've had a lot of discussions about it. ... It was kind of like a roommate situation."

Lewis and Edward welcomed their daughter, Monroe, through surrogacy in October 2016, according to People. But because of their split, the couple faced a 26-month-long custody battle. The way Lewis portrayed the battle, fans assumed that these litigious proceedings would go on for years. However, Lewis just dropped some shocking news about an unexpected turn in the custody battle. Here are the new details.