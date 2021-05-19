Riverdale Star KJ Apa Shares Surprising Life Update

Seem like Archie isn't a teen anymore. Riverdale star KJ Apa, who portrays the famous comic book redheaded high schooler onscreen, just made a shocking announcement on Instagram: he's going to be a father!

On May 19, 2021, Apa's girlfriend Clara Berry posted a series of photos on Instagram showing her growing belly. Apa commented, confirming it was in fact a baby bump: "She's pregnant btw." His Riverdale costars were quick to voice their support. Camila Mendes wrote, "another neném on the way," while Lili Reinhart added three heart emojis. Vanessa Morgan, who welcomed a baby last year, commented "Rivers soon to be bestie."

The news surprised fans given how far along Berry is and the couples' private relationship thus far. Apa shared more of a glimpse into their lives together with his own Instagram gallery of cute snapshots with his baby mama. There is no word yet whether the couple are engaged. So what do we know about Apa and Berry's relationship? Keep scrolling to find out!