Riverdale Star KJ Apa Shares Surprising Life Update
Seem like Archie isn't a teen anymore. Riverdale star KJ Apa, who portrays the famous comic book redheaded high schooler onscreen, just made a shocking announcement on Instagram: he's going to be a father!
On May 19, 2021, Apa's girlfriend Clara Berry posted a series of photos on Instagram showing her growing belly. Apa commented, confirming it was in fact a baby bump: "She's pregnant btw." His Riverdale costars were quick to voice their support. Camila Mendes wrote, "another neném on the way," while Lili Reinhart added three heart emojis. Vanessa Morgan, who welcomed a baby last year, commented "Rivers soon to be bestie."
The news surprised fans given how far along Berry is and the couples' private relationship thus far. Apa shared more of a glimpse into their lives together with his own Instagram gallery of cute snapshots with his baby mama. There is no word yet whether the couple are engaged. So what do we know about Apa and Berry's relationship? Keep scrolling to find out!
KJ Apa is expecting a baby with girlfriend Clara Berry after a whirlwind romance
KJ Apa moves quickly in life. He skyrocketed to fame with Riverdale only three years after making his screen debut in 2014 according to IMDb. Between films like The Hate U Give and Songbird, Apa carved out a niche of playing the swoon-worthy teen heartthrob. Riverdale also is celebrating its fifth season as it nears 100 episodes.
Apa is only 23 years old, but he seems to have found the one in French model Clara Berry, four years his senior. Per People, Berry commented on Instagram, "We are [heart emoji]." The couple first teased their relationship on social media in August 2020, and frequently call one another "love" in captions. While Apa hasn't publicly spoken about Berry, he did tell MTV News in March 2020 his thoughts on romance in general. "The purest form of love is giving yourself to someone or something and not expecting anything in return," he explained, as reported by Us Weekly.
Berry and Apa both are singers, and it's clear they're ready to croon a love song to their new baby!